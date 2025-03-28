Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

