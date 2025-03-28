Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.95-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15-$11.30, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.30 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

