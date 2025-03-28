LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LY Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. LY has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.97.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

