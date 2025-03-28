MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.62. 12,834,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,453,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in MARA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

