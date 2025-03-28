Martin Filz Sells 11,222,222 Shares of Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL) Stock

Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Filz sold 11,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$403,999.99 ($254,088.05).

Pureprofile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Pureprofile Company Profile

Pureprofile Ltd, a data and insights organization, engages in the provision of online research solutions for agencies, marketers, researchers, publishers, and brands and businesses in Australasia, Europe, and the United States. The company conducts market research; and accesses insights and campaigns through its proprietary self-service platform.

