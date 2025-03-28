Martin Filz Sells 11,222,222 Shares of Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL) Stock

Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Filz sold 11,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$403,999.99 ($254,088.05).
Pureprofile Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Pureprofile Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pureprofile
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pureprofile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pureprofile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.