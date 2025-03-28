Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 314.2% in March

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 314.2% from the February 28th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 749.7 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
