Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $95.77 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

