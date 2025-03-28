Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $453,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.39.

Shares of CHTR opened at $382.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

