Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $552,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.49 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.