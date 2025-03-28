MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Issues Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

