Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $94.59 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $94,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

