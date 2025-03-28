Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,206 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $59,206,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $223.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

