Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $211.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

DLR opened at $144.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $182,126,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $132,980,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

