Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

HTGC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.38%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

