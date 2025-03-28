Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.76.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $828.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $955.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

