Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.