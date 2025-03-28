Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.