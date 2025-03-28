Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on MBRX. Maxim Group raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday.

MBRX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

