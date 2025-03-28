Mona Ashiya Sells 5,738 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,733.51. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,594.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,142,217.12.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34.

IRON opened at $52.47 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 346,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

