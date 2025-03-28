Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

MSI opened at $432.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.