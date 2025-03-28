MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the February 28th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 14,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.41.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

