MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 252,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About MTB Metals

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.