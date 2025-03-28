MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 252,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

