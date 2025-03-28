Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 79603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

