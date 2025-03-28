Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

