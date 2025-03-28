Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
