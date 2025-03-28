Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 24th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 19.7% increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
