NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

