NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,952 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.