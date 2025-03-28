NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA opened at $179.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.