Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23,012.5% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $976.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $970.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $864.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.