New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 734,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

