New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

