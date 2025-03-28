New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,588,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $368.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

