New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,588,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,842,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group
In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $368.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.
About Everest Group
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
