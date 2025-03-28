New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading 14% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 1,203,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 591,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Specifically, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00.

New Found Gold Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$380.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.56.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

