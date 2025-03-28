New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Down 97.1% in March

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $21.74.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

