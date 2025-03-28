NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.