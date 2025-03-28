Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.12). Approximately 10,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.14).
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £14.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.35.
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Nexus Infrastructure
About Nexus Infrastructure
Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.
