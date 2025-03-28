Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.12). Approximately 10,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.14).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £14.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.35.

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nexus Infrastructure

About Nexus Infrastructure

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Dawn Hillman purchased 8,601 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,965.74 ($19,375.63). 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

