Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

