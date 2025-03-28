Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.