Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $79.70 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $79,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $455,993,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,200,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $305.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day moving average is $296.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.