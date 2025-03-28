Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,226,000. Norges Bank owned 0.67% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.86.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $426.66 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $399.27 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

