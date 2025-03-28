Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,869,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,352,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

FedEx stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day moving average is $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.22 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693 in the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

