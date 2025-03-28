NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.56 ($14.58) and last traded at €13.72 ($14.75). Approximately 39,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.76 ($14.80).

NORMA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $448.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.62.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

