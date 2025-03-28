Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nortec Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$801,000.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Nortec Minerals Company Profile
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
