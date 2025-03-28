Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and traded as low as $56.25. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

About Novozymes A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

