NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NPK International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NPK International in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NPKI stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. NPK International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.86.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NPK International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

