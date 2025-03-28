NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 471,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,272. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

About NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.11. On average, research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -13.42 EPS for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

