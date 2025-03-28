Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Oliveda International Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Oliveda International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 23,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287. Oliveda International has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.
Oliveda International Company Profile
