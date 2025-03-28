ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $133.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

