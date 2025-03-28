Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 29,552 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.